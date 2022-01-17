Swiss National Bank Has $7.94 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabre by 27.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 401,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sabre by 128.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sabre by 21.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

