Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,886,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 466.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

ASO opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

