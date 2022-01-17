Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,300 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

