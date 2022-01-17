Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

