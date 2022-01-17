Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Switch were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,000. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $25.76 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

