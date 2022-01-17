Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,000 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

