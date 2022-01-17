Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after buying an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,705,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

SYNH opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

