Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

