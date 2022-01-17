Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $6.34 Million in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 1.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $85.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.69.

