Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,269 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,170,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 435,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.