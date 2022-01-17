Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,094 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Shares of ADBE opened at $520.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $609.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.20. The firm has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

