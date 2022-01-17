Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,156 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $51,894,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.63.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $250.62 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

