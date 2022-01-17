Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the December 15th total of 590,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SYN stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

