Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 284546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

