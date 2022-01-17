Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.65) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 189 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.65) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.73).

TW stock opened at GBX 153.95 ($2.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.90).

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,817.43).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

