TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 160.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

