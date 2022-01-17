TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.37.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $138.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.19. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

