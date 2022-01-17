TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,904,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.