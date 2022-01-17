TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

