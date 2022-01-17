TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of TDK stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. TDK has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $58.55.
TDK Company Profile
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
