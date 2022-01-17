TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of TDK stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. TDK has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $58.55.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.