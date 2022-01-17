TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $160.74 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.