Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,027 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Datadog were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 7.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 297.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,302,017 shares of company stock worth $396,912,545. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.30.

DDOG stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.02. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.