Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

