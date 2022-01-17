Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.57 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,432 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

