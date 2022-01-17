Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Okta were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $204.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,822 shares of company stock worth $13,329,783 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

