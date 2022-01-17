Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,854 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

