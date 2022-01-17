Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLGHY shares. New Street Research raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.5978 dividend. This is a positive change from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.