Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Critical Comparison

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

This table compares Tellurian and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 40.70 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -15.90 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tellurian and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian presently has a consensus price target of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 99.46%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Tellurian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

