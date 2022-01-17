Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,448,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.