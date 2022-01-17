Terracoin 1-Day Volume Hits $2,580.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $796,542.54 and $2,580.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.07 or 0.00892062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00259451 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00025159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003632 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

