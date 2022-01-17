Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

