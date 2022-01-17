Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 150.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

TEVA opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

