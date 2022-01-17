Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $110.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.48.

TXRH stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

