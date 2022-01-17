The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

