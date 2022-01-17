The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,555 ($61.83) to GBX 5,429 ($73.69) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.66) to GBX 5,540 ($75.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.98) to GBX 4,120 ($55.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.40) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($67.19) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,095 ($69.16).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,461 ($60.55) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,053 ($55.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($71.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,576.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.