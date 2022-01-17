The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 6.6% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,161,334 shares of company stock valued at $95,675,121. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $95.53. 10,057,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.