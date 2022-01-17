The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Shares of KO opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.