The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

