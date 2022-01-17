The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.32).

Several research analysts have recently commented on GYM shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.62) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of GYM traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 263 ($3.57). The company had a trading volume of 38,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,173. The company has a market capitalization of £467.47 million and a PE ratio of -12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 205.50 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.12.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

