The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $14.98 on Monday, reaching $372.00. 6,336,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

