The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 604,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $38.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

