The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

