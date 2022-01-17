The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PNC opened at $222.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.28.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

