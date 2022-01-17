The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.75 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

