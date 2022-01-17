Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 303,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,840. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.