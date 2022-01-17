Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Nature’s Sunshine Products makes up about 1.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.