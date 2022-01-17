Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Update

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tilly’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 538,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.