Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 171.2% from the December 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 629.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $14.55 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.