Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 695,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $4,721,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 65,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

