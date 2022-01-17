Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMLF. Desjardins upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

